“I came from below everything, below there was no”

Complains of some marks on his face. He just arrived from making gloves in Madrid before the exclusive interview for his 25-year career and he meets the same number of Ole. As always with Sergio Martínez, there are no forbidden topics. Speak and decorate the words with great meaning. Maravilla prepares the mate, heats the water and throws his truths like blows in the ring.

-Today you are 46. What were you like 25 years ago?

-Young, inexperienced, with a lot of projects and dreams and things that I wanted to pursue, beyond being able to achieve them. Over time I realize that in some things I was quite successful. Many times people get frustrated because they pursue a dream, and many dreams are cut short. The vast majority of people do not succeed and I was lucky enough to travel through many paths that filled me with great joy from the beginning., since when he lived in Florencio Varela and trained in the Homeland. It was the suburbs, country, country. I started with my uncle Rubén and later with Raúl and Carlos. The truth is that I was an unbearable guy with the amount of dreams and projects I had.

-Today you give an image, but you were not born in a golden cradle, far from it …

-Noooo … Born in a cradle of gold? No. Hopefully … No, actually, looking at it today, uh-uh, it was great to have been born where I was born. Having traveled the path I had to travel to get out of where I was. What I wanted was to get out of there, to get my family out of there, and over the years I was able to achieve it. Having come from where I came from, from the lowest part of the sociocultural strata, bordering on marginality, is beautiful. I came from below everything, below there was none. He could only see upward. And how could you get out? You had to prepare, study, work, cultivate. All that was a little work, like an ant.

-How did you realize that that was what you had to do?

– I always had a lot of curiosity and many concerns. Examples at hand I did not have, but I did have an example in Alejandro Dolina. He had the radio spica stuck to his ear. And what I could learn from Dolina was not only intelligence, but wisdom, which is acquired over time, with study and preparation, researching. And having concerns. I was fortunate to have the examples on television and radio. He had some great athletes like Carl Lewis and Monzón, although I am not from his time. I looked at mirrors and copied. People say they want to be original. No, damn, original, no. Original you are here and you are a four of cups, look how the machines are and imitate them, that you are going to look a bit. I tried to do that, I read a lot. All of that made my brain never go to sleep. It was great and it’s great for me.

-Boxing comes from your family, right?

-If there was one in my family who couldn’t be a boxer, it was me. Because all my profile did not fit with that, I was never the stereotype of the boxer. I’m not saying it’s wrong or right, it was just different. But when I was born I didn’t have a ball in my hand, I had boxing gloves, gauntlets, a header. Boxing is my whole life.

-You started as an amateur in ’95 and a professional in ’97. You were on the crest of the wave, with 17/17 wins, until Margarito dropped you. What do you remember?

-There it was complicated, going through some problems on an emotional level. Defeat was something I got rid of. Losing did help me. Because if I had put all my expectations on it, I would have sunk. Luckily it didn’t hurt me internally, although there was criticism because of my personal boxing style. There was always a lot of controversy over that. Today I can put my chest and support my style, but at that time I had no support and well, it was known, “Martínez can box like that, but when is he going to box with a serious rival? And later we found out that Margarito was cheating, that he had a cast on his hands (NdeR: bandages were found to be in a cast). And he did it his entire career. But no one came out to apologize to me when that came out.

-Did it hurt?

-In the end it was part of a good transit too, because it’s good to lose. With defeat comes a question of growth, a struggle to reverse the situation. The one who loses wants revenge and prepares twice as much. That helped me get up.

-When did you click to think that you could get in boxing?

-I always thought I was going to be champion. It was always clear to me. He was convinced that the World Cup chances were going to come. The clearest thing I had was when I beat Richard Williams in England in 2003, in Manchester. It was a very tough fight, but that’s when I came down and I said “I’m done, I need to keep polishing but I know I’m on the right track”. And I was not wrong.

-It was one of your first major titles: IBO super welterweight.

-It was the first big international. I had been a Latin champion of the WBO, Argentine welterweight, later I was Latin of the Council. But the one in Manchester is the most important I have in my life. And that the World Council is the maximum for me. But on an emotional and personal level, that is the existential triumph.

-Not against Chávez …

-That’s for people, for journalists, but not for me. Do you know what happens? When I went to fight in England, I went up I fought, they broke a few bones in my face, I broke almost all the phalanxes of my fingers; two ribs; all teeth; I had a cut on my left eyebrow that required 15 stitches … And a week earlier I was ordering food at a church. And nine days later I was winning a World Cup. Because for me it is a World Cup. Whatever they say, I was in England lifting a world belt. That was touching the sky with my hands for me.

-You went alone, to put your head, and you brought the crown on that head.

-Yeah right. In fact, I was of a lower weight, welterweight. I went to have my head cut off. But I had a blind, brutal confidence I wanted to eat the world. It was the happiest moment of my entire life.

-And that in 2010 came the fight with Kelly Pavlik, for the middleweight WBC and WBO, tremendous. Where do you put it?

-Yes, mortal. But if I had to put an order, it was England first and then the others. If I had to put a ranking, the prettiest was against (Serhiy) Dzinziruk. It was one of the most difficult because I had one of the most traumatic weeks of my life. He was a very, very smart fighter, very fast mentally. I could hit him but I couldn’t repeat it. A very complicated guy … Then I could put the … What happens is that Chávez’s was a brutal event.

Maravilla Martínez at the Detroit gym in Madrid (Courtesy Claudio Peces).

-They didn’t want to give you the opportunity to fight him …

-Of course, because it was quite an issue to get the fight with Chávez. They were months of struggle and fighting with the World Council, with Chávez Junior, with Chávez Father, with Chávez grandfather … With the whole world! But it was great, great. I don’t mean the combat, but the previous one. Up in the ring it was the easiest of all.

-What happens to you when you see the one you lost with Coto, in 2014, the last one before the return after six years?

-I see it great. I loved. Phew … what a teaching! Because victory and defeat are not spontaneous. I was learning that. When I won, I had a lot of previous work. And when I lost, I had a lot of previous mistakes. The amount of mistakes and gaffes I made at the time … The fight with Coto was a clean slate. “We’re going, close up.” It was great, a liberating fight. I had forgotten what it was like to fight and go home. And after losing to Coto in New York, the next day at 9 in the morning he was flying to Madrid. That was cool.

The return after six years, victory against Fandiño in August 2020 ..

-You closed and at the age of six you came back. You have 46, there is a pandemic … Are you still?

-Stronger than ever, with a lot of desire. I have a lot of attitude, brutal motivation and activation. I am not only motivated, but I’m active. I’m already going, I don’t brake, I don’t stop.

-You have fought twice since your return, two victories, and you expect a World Cup fight. If it doesn’t happen … Was it worth it? You use to say that the path is more important than the arrival.

-Yes. And over time I also learned that the path is not the most important thing either, but with whom I am going to travel each of the paths that I want to take. Today I have a team of coaches who are happy to be with them, the sense of humor prevails, there is an environment that I did not know. And it is really very important to me. Beyond the fact that I know that we are on a good path, we are all united and there is one goal, which is to get ready for when the World Cup chance arrives.

-What word would you title your 25-year career?

-Resilience. Because I fell like a lot of people fell, in all aspects, but I got up. And I am steadfast. And I was about to lose a leg, about to lose my life (NdeR: “Because of a knee problem they told me that they had to cut my leg or I could die,” he told Ole in another interview), and after going through all that, I say “the bitch, how good it was to get up every time I fell.” And how good it is to fall. Because one values ​​the fight very much. That is why I say that resilience would be the ideal word for me.

The last victory, in December vs. the Finn Jussi Koivula.

-In summary: you are a guy who always tries to get the positive out of everything.

– What happens is that we see that a defeat is negative, and it is not negative. Imagine what would have happened to Mayweather if he had lost. He is the best boxer of the last 25 years. But if they had given him up for loss against José Luis Castillo, for example, it would have been much better. A much more perfect version of what it was. That is why I say that it is good to lose, because it brings you closer to your own perfection, although perfection does not exist. At least to your own perfection, or the perception of your perfection. There is wanting to grow. And growth comes hand in hand with defeat. A win will never make you want to improve anything. If you have already won, at the most keep yourself, but why are you going to work hard? The defeat is positive, yes sir.

