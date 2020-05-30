One of the most beloved narrators in Brazil, Silvio Luiz recalled remarkable facts of his career in an interview with the program “Os Canalhas”, from Uol, this week. One of the memories that drew attention was a swoop he had with Edmundo, when the striker was still defending Palmeiras in 1994.

Silvio Luiz recalled important facts of his career in an interview with the program ‘Os Canalhas’, by Uol (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

At the time, Animal, as it was known, got into a big mess in a classic against São Paulo, and took Silvio Luiz seriously. The duel, valid for the Brazilian Championship, was promoted as the Game of Peace, but on the field the situation was totally different, with Edmundo sent off after attacking Juninho Paulista, starting a generalized fight on the pitch. Another five athletes received the red card. The classic ended in a 2-2 draw.

– Scheduled to release doves before the game. They opened the crates, a dove flew out … Then Edmundo decided to make a big deal. I was broadcasting and I said “You are a scoundrel, that guy is a scoundrel”. I fought with him, I fought like that, when I broadcast the game I didn’t say his name, I said “Look 7 there” – recalled Silvio Luiz, who even hired a lawyer to defend himself against a possible lawsuit on the part of Edmundo.

– From that fight there was a promise after he sued me. At that same time, Palmeiras went to play in Ecuador and Edmundo kicked the camera of a boy who was on the ground. So the lawyer I hired, he gathered all Edmundo’s newspaper clippings, gave 2.5 kg and he never sued me – he remembers. Edmundo today is a commentator at Fox Sports, like many other ex-players, who hold similar positions in other sports channels. This situation, however, does not please Silvio Luiz, who demands more preparation from former athletes.

– What I don’t like very much is when you take one to put the other, when you take a guy who went to college, that his mother paid for college, that took a diploma, and the other that finished a career and comes to teach people. Some teach, some do not teach. That’s why I think a journalist must have a diploma – he analyzed.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website