The South Africa World Cup It reaches its tenth anniversary and with it the memories of some of the participants in the maximum victory of the Spanish soccer team at the national team level. Gerard Piqué he was sincere in an interview with L’Esportiu in which pulls irony and even makes a mention of the King when talking about the gap that was made in the opening match against Switzerland.

« Man, I did not do it expressly, I was not amused. In the first game they open my eyebrow, in the second my lip, and after two days, in training, they kick me in the mouth and they open my lip again. I remember Vicente del Bosque saying: ‘But what bad luck this boy has. But yes: I broke my face for Spain. Long live the king! Apa, you already have the headline, « said Piqué, denoting a cool attitude in his comments.

“The truth is that it was a hard blow to lose a game like that, but we recovered soon. In a World Cup you can’t have a bad day and we played well that game, we dominated and in the first one they had, a stupid rebound and goal, « added Piqué, already in a more serious analysis of what happened against Switzerland.

The atmosphere in the concentration of the Spanish team in South Africa was, in Piqué’s opinion, one of the great secrets of success in a World Cup that went down in the history of football in Spain. «It was a great party, I had the hell of it. We didn’t have a great star, but we had a great team. That and the good vibes was very important«, Assured the central defender, the starter throughout the championship, forming a couple with Carles Puyol.

The interview also includes aspects other than the World Cup, such as his relationship with Shakira. «I met her before the World Cup and told her that we would see each other in the final. I am always so brave », He said with a laugh, to make way for a comment about the legend that he met the Colombian singer the night before the final against the Netherlands. « Already knows. Many legends circulate about me. But one thing is true. In South Africa I had a great time ».