I breathe for gold; above key technical level: Chart

(Bloomberg) – After three straight months of losses and a drop to a nine-month low in March, there are tentative signs that gold could rebound from its slide. Bullion rose above its 50-day moving average on Thursday, a potentially positive sign for traders following chart patterns. While it’s too early to say whether that level will hold, the bulls may also point to rallies in the dollar and Treasury yields, which have helped steer the metal toward consecutive weekly gains.

