Looking for the perfect mix between battery, power and price.

After a few years with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, it required a change of smartphone because it was I was a little short for the lack of versatility of the camera, and the lack of its camera and battery, that, if at first it was not superfluous, after two years of use, it could not stand all that I would like. And I have had to choose mobile in one of the years in which I consider that it has been more difficult to do so.

And not precisely for a good thing, but because There has not been a terminal that upon seeing it has thought « this is the one I want », or at least not at first glance, as now I will count. This is my experience buying a new mobile in 2020, and the Poco F2 Pro is the terminal I have chosen after a few months of disenchantment with the releases of Android manufacturers.

Poco F2 Pro, technical sheet

LITTLE F2 Pro

specs

Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams

6.67-inch AMOLED display

Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness

100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 +

180 Hz sampling rate

Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

Adreno 650 GPU

LiquidCool Technology 2.0

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x / 8 GB LPPDDR5

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFFS 3.0 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

CamerasRear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 5 MP (50mm) “telemacro” + 2 MP depth sensor + 13 MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.700 mAh with 30 W fast charge

Others On-screen optical fingerprint reader, NFC, IP53 protection, IR emitter, Wi-Fi 6, Z-Axis vibration motor, 3.5mm headphone port, USB

Type C, 360º ambient light sensor

Little F2 has been chosen, but why?

Yes, after a few months trying to make a decision, the Poco F2 Pro has been chosen. But let’s start from the beginning. As I mentioned before, I needed a mobile change like May water, and I had been looking for a terminal for a few months around 600-700 euros, high-end, and relatively recent to be, although I have also considered the option of spending something more. However, for that price you can find terminals such as the Galaxy S20, the iPhone 11 or the OnePlus 8 in online stores. And all with a guarantee in Spain.

After having tried the Samsung Galaxy S20 + and Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei’s bet seduced me more, however, the fact that it does not have a Qualcomm processor and does not have Google applications put me a little behind. And as for Samsung, Although the design of the Galaxy S20 + amazes me, I am looking for a little more autonomy, And I do not want to give up using everything that your screen offers me at the level of resolution and refresh rate. If I pay something, I want to use it.

I have seriously considered the iPhone 11 option, and the truth is that it has been the terminal that has most convinced me. However, here I have encountered a few problems, and the first has been that it is a terminal last year, which does not have 5G connectivity and which for around 600 or 700 euros – which is what it costs in some online stores – only offers 64 GB of internal memory, And for this price, I am not willing to settle for 64GB. And despite the fact that on a personal level it was the option that most appealed to me, I let it go to be more pragmatic. And I started to think about my priorities regarding the terminal.

The Poco F2 Pro was not what I was looking for at first, but seeing its competition, it is what best suits me.

My budget is limited, and I want a powerful device with a good battery, and here the Poco F2 Pro fits perfectly Thanks to its 4,700 mAh battery and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which is currently the most powerful Qualcomm processor, and the best you can find on an Android device, so there is no doubt in this regard.

Another point that I give special importance to is the camera, but in this sense, I do not need the best camera on the market, but a terminal with a better camera than my Mi MIX 2S –Which to this day with the GCam continues taking very good photographs– and if possible with an ultrawide camera. The depth sensor and the telemacro were not an essential requirement for me, but the truth is that I do not see them with bad eyes, and I will try to use them when I have the opportunity. As I say, it is not the best camera on the market, but it meets my expectations.

I also thought about one of the alternatives to this Poco F2 Pro, the Realme X50 Pro, however, this one has less autonomy than the Poco, and despite having a 90Hz screen, I preferred the infrared sensor and the 3.5 millimeter jack of the Poco F2 Pro, butt pragmatism.

Design is also an important point for me, and even though I’m not a big fan of drop-down cameras, I’ve decided to give this Poco F2 a try to test a front that is truly all screen, and the truth is that it looks very good. At the moment, I am more than convinced of the purchase I have made.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Explica.co

The post I bought this mobile, and I explain the reasons appeared first on Analogik.