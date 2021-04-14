“I blindly trust Athletic”

04/14/2021 at 5:16 PM CEST

Aritz Aduriz, former Athletic Club international player, assured that he trusts “blindly” in the rojiblanco team with a view to the final of the Copa del Rey next Saturday against Barcelona, ​​and believes that the feeling of “pessimism” in the club environment it is “relative” because “there are a lot of people who trust the team.”

“Although it is something very difficult, I trust blindly because it has shown. We have seen that they won an incredibly difficult Super Cup against Real Madrid and Barça nothing ago“recalled the former striker after the inauguration of a soccer field that bears his name in the Bilbao neighborhood of Otxarkoaga.

The ‘Cruyff Court Aritz Aduriz Bilbao’ is a playing field of reduced dimensions, 30 × 19 meters, promoted by the Johan Cruyff Foundation and the “la Caixa” Foundation within their project to “promote sport as a way of inclusion and cohesion Social”.

Regarding that game on Saturday at La Cartuja Aduriz commented that despite the fact that the last three cup finals against Barcelona -2009, 2012 and 2015- were won by Barcelona, ​​”the most recent”, the Super Cup, was won by Athletic .

“On an emotional level they have something very positive recent and it is a support on which they can firmly lean“, added the San Sebastian, who admitted that the defeat in the other final, last day 3 against Real Sociedad,” was a hard day “for all the rojiblancos fans.

“Looking for the very positive point, Athletic was a lord in defeat. Despite the fact that the game was not as we would have liked, now there is a second chance. It’s amazing to play three finals in one year. What you have to do is support them and trust that they are capable because they have shown it“, it affected.

Finally, when one year is about to be completed since he announced his retirement, precipitated by a hip injury, Aduriz said that he is “in the process of disconnecting and cleaning his head” despite the fact that he is still “closely linked” to football as LaLiga ambassador or with events like today’s with the Cruyff Foundation.

“For me this is a pride in several ways. Above all linking my name to Bilbao and the Cruyff Foundation makes me especially excited. A field where young people will be able to enjoy and grow in healthy values ​​is very important. It is a joy of the field and I am very excited, “he admitted.