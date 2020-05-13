This unnecessary, unjust generalization, caused outrage and rejection in the medical community, just when they are risking their lives to save thousands of Mexicans by exposing theirs and those of their families.

From the ends, the only point of approach is the center.

Florestán.

I don’t understand the compulsion of the President López Obrador to open new fronts, and in the midst of the health and economic crisis.

On Friday they asked him his opinion about the criticism that three former health secretaries, Julius Frenk, Solomon Chertorivski and Jose Narro They have made their strategy in the face of the pandemic and after disqualifying them, he accused the doctors of mercantilists.

-As it was said before of the doctors that they only sought to enrich themselves. No? that the patient arrived and the first thing he did was ask them what do you have? It hurts here, doctor. No, what do you have of goods?

This unnecessary, unjust generalization, caused outrage and rejection in the medical community, just when they are risking their lives to save thousands of Mexicans by exposing theirs and those of their families.

I understand, and the president has the right to respond to those criticisms, but I do not understand the disqualification of an entire union, part of which attended to him when he suffered a heart attack in October 2013, without anyone asking about his assets, concerned only to save him. life, how they saved it.

But with Monday came the mandatory question about disqualification and the answer:

-Yes, but no.-he said. If they understood it that way, I apologize, but it wasn’t that (…) I didn’t say that. I spoke about some doctors because it is also a reality that medicine was commercialized, it is part of the neoliberal model. If the medicines were stolen. Imagine! One of the juiciest businesses of the past was the purchase of medicines. Not only that, the drugs were adulterated! So what I said was that there were doctors who were only interested in that, the money (…) and that’s what I meant by the doctors.

And I only add, if the disqualification was unnecessary and unfair, with that apology, I better have left it as it was.

RETALS

1. CRASH.- In 555 thousand jobs were lost in April, which added to those of March give a bimonthly total of 684 thousand, it is the worst fall since 1997, 23 years ago. And the president’s commitment is to create two million in the next eight months;

2. SCHOOLS.- It will be very difficult to return to classes on the next day one, in 17 days, as planned. Date him, as they told me Hugo López-Gatell and Stephen Moctezuma, it is referential, not executive nor fatal. Nine governors have rejected it as it certainly will Claudia Sheinbaum; and

3. ACCUSATION.- Carmen Aristegui and Article 19 they accused Sanjuana Martínez, director of Notimex, to organize attacks on networks against Carmen herself, Dolia Estévez, Lydia Cacho, Anabel Hernández, Blanche Pietrich, Marcela Turati and Guadalupe Lizárraga. Obviously, he went out on the Internet to deny it, why not Jenaro Villamil, an investigation, since they talked to the President about investigating these online campaigns? Ah! It’s from home. Okay.

See you tomorrow, but in private.