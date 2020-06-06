Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has revealed another of his many controversial actions on a tennis court. The current number 40 in the world of the ATP ranking confessed that he once beat Rafa Nadal playing with a hangover after getting drunk the night before.

Kyrgios made this confession during a digital encounter with his friend comedian Elliot Loney, referring most certainly to the quarterfinal match at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 in 2017 where the Australian beat Rafa in two sets 6-2, 7-5 . At that time, the Balearic was the first head of seire while the Australian, at just 22 years old, was number 23 in the world. The surprise was huge, but what nobody knew is that Kyrgios also still played under the influence of a binge the night before.

“We went out and had a great time”, Kyrgios and Loney commented in the chat, remembering the night they were together having fun and drinking.

“Before going out on the court, I knew I had to serve well and play very aggressively if I wanted a chance. I couldn’t even move, maybe I was still hungover “, confessed the Australian.

One of the most surprised to see how Kyrgios played against Nadal was himself Elliot: “Not only were you dominating one of the best players in the world, but you were out with us all night”revealed the comedian.

“I could not believe how I could play at that level after spending the whole night having fun,” once again insisted one of the most controversial tennis players in tennis history in statements collected by Corriere dello Sport.