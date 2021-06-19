“I ate first”, Lupillo Rivera answered Cristian Nodal with everything | INSTAGRAM

Even though that him Romance between the famous singers Cristian Nodal and Belinda has been one of the most liked on social networks and has finally represented true love for her, because previously she had never published her relationships, now her ex the singer Lupillo Rivera You are stealing all the attention by responding to a commentary that Belinda’s fiancé did to her during a conference before her shows.

This is Cristian Nodal made a comment referring to the tattoo in which Lupillo Rivera erased the face by Belinda to go on to make a stain in the style of brush strokes, something that became a trend due to the final design that it had while many users expected something different.

The interpreter said: “Well, I don’t know, everyone does what they want with their ‘pig’, with their body, sorry. They make me very happy with tattoos, I always tattoo things that make me happy. The important thing is that the man is happy, “said the singer when he was questioned on the subject.

Faced with this message, Lupillo’s current couple took charge of bringing him his cell phone to show the video to which he quickly began to laugh at the situation and responded with everything:

“There is no fart man, that bato and I already know that i ate first At the table, there is no fart, there is no fart, there we are, said Rivera laughing and having a great time while they recorded the entertainment piece for his Instagram, filmed by his girlfriend.

The description of the video says: “Ay ta the answer … the one who takes to hold on”, causing thousands of comments, laughter and many people who support his way of thinking, assuring that “there is no decomposition” and that “he didn’t spend so much and ate first ”.

As you surely know, in 2019 it was said that Belinda and Lupillo were having that romantic relationship that she never published but that he was very proud of why he decided to get said tattoo that he boasted everywhere.

At that time the singer claimed that he would never remove his tattoo, however, last week was when he showed that he had covered Belinda’s face with scratches in the style of black brushes, as an act of respect for his girlfriend and demonstrating that he is 100% committed to his new relationship.

In addition, the nodal couple and Belinda are quite busy thanks to the singer’s presentations in Monterrey this Thursday and the singer took the stage of her fiancé to steal a kiss and qualify him as the best singer in the world.