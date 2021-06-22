‘I ate first at the table’, Lupillo Rivera’s controversial response to Christian Nodal

MEXICO CITY.

In one of those phrases that you should never have mentioned, the singer Lupillo Rivera was classified as macho after responding to Christian Nodal “that guy and I know that I ate at the table first.”

This, in response to a video in which Nodal would have been ‘wrong’ when mentioning the word pig with a body, commenting that everyone does what they want with their body, referring to the fact that Rivera erased the tattoo he had of Belinda.

After bursting into laughter, the singer greets the actress’s boyfriend.

Social networks did not take long to turn on for the comment that they branded as macho and misogynistic.

Although many thought it would be a temporary relationship, Belinda and Christian Nodal surprised and both singers boasted in networks that they are going to get married.

If you click on the following image you can access our galleries:

In the following video you will see the story of the dogs that fell into the Puebla sinkhole

If you click on the following image you will be able to access news in real time:

“Pdg”