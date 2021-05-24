“I assure you that Mbappé is going to stay”

05/24/2021 at 1:45 PM CEST

Paris Saint-Germain has finished the season without being able to lift neither the Champions League nor the league. After the renewal of Neymar, it remains to know what the future of his other star will be, Kylian Mbappé.

Intended by Real Madrid among many others, the Frenchman has not yet renewed with PSG, but his owner, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, He is convinced that he will see him dressed as the capital for one more season.

After the victory of his team at Brest, the Parisian president addressed the media and was very forceful about Mbappé in statements to Canal +.

“In no way is Mbappé going. I assure you that he will stay. He is and will continue to be a 100% PSG player. He wants to stay and he’s not going anywhere. I am not at all concerned about its future, “said Al-Khelaïfi.” We are an ambitious project at the moment and we will be financially in the summer. Mbappé is French and Parisian. “

When asked if the club and the player had been blocked negotiating his renewal, Al-Khelaïfi denied the major: “No, we are not blocked at all. We are very calm, very relaxed.”.

The French forward received the award for best player of the season in Ligue 1, and for his part, he said that what he wanted “is to win, feel that I am in a place where I can really win, that there is a solid project around me. That is the most important. The sports project is paramount & rdquor ;.