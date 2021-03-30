“I asked him to do justice before I died”

Rocío Carrasco is receiving many support after his hard testimony in his documentary series. Some, from people with whom he had lost his relationship, such as Rosa Benito or your cousin Chayo Mohedano, and others from friends who have always been there, like the Campos family.

Terelu and Carmen Borrego have always shown their closeness and friendship with Rocío Carrasco and Fidel Albiac, and there are many comments that have been made in Viva la vida after the broadcast of the documentary.

But this weekend, it was María Teresa Campos who spoke to reporters. “I’m glad this happens because I I couldn’t take any more that all these things were not known and so many injustices were committed“commented the veteran journalist.

“She is the one who has to speak. Although to me she is like a daughter, it is her life, not mine“He declared trying to avoid the questions.” I asked him that, before I died, justice be done.

“The people who have questioned her, who know what the circumstances were“, he added and, later, praised Fidel Albiac, the current husband of Rocío Carrasco:” For me he is a wonderful person, thanks to whom I believe that Rocío is fine. “

Even so, despite her statements, María Teresa Campos confessed that she is not watching the documentary series: “I’m not seeing it because my body can’t handle it. It hurts me a lot. I get very upset and it doesn’t suit me. “

What she knows from Rociíto’s testimonies is what her daughters tell her, but she knows that she still has “many things to tell.” “What I want is for it to help you stay calm and continue his life with Fidel. Meeting is the best thing that has happened to each other“, the journalist concluded.