‘I ask young people to moderate and help us’: López Obrador on Covid-19

MEXICO CITY. Given the increase in infections by Covid-19 in the country, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the young population to moderate, help and get vaccinated against this disease.

The president acknowledged from Villahermosa, Tabasco, that infections by SARS-CoV-2 have increased and young people are mainly affected, so he asked them not to lower their guard.

“I take this opportunity to tell young people to moderate themselves, to help us, it is not a question of shutting themselves up, forbidding to prohibit, but to take care of themselves, because now they are the most susceptible to being infected and this is happening throughout the country; Don’t trust them, because everyone is already informed that if you are young you have more defense and it is less likely that there will be more deaths, but remember that they do infect others ”, he said.

This Monday, Excelsior reports on its front page of the printed newspaper that people between 18 and 39 years old are the most affected by the third wave of Covid-19.

López Obrador also encouraged older adults who have not yet been vaccinated to do so to prevent serious cases and even death from coronavirus, which is already scientifically proven.

“I take this opportunity to make a call to older people, those who were left without being vaccinated to change their minds and get vaccinated, it is shown that if you have the vaccine there are very few possibilities of contagion and above all, very few serious situations that can lead to the death of people, so those who unfortunately lost their lives, most are not vaccinated, “he said.

The head of the federal Executive also informed that in Tabasco he will start with a special plan so that people of all ages, from 18 years old, and who have a chronic disease are vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

