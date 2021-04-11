“I ask respect for the memory of my husband”

The statements that Rocío Carrasco makes in the sixth episode of her documentary Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive have splashed her father’s second wife, Rachel Mosquera. His testimony has raised questions about everything Mosquera has reported in the media for years.

Among other statements, Rocío Carrasco assured that her father, days before his sudden death, he asked for forgiveness to her and to Fidel Albiac for their behavior. As regards Raquel Mosquera, Carrasco indicated that things were not done well after the boxer’s death and accused her of having kept some of Pedro Carrasco’s belongings, including a gold Rolex.

After these statements, the widow of Pedro Carrasco has broken her silence and has used her social networks to deny everything that is being said publicly about her and her husband. “I feel strong, but very sad. Out of respect for the memory of my husband, Don Pedro Carrasco García, since he cannot defend himself “, he wrote in the first of the extensive post he has published.

“I will not allow anything or anyone to stain your public image, since he was a beautiful person and a great man, in all aspects and senses. Especially a good and magnificent father, a good son and a good husband, without forgetting that he was and will always be a magnificent athlete and world boxing champion “, Mosquera has defended.

Regarding the episode in which Rocío Carrasco relates that her father asked her forgiveness, Mosquera has categorically denied it: “In that meeting we were four people, and not three, as they say. And I had a very well learned lesson supposedly from what I had to say to my husband, while the other person listened intently. We left without being able to see the children, their grandchildren, and without being able to give them their Kings gifts, which is why we thought we were going. Especially my husband Pedro, the children’s grandfather, left with the pain of not being able to see them and give them their little gifts (…). At no time did my husband ask for forgiveness as he says. That is another lie! Why would my husband ask for forgiveness, for being a good father or being a good person? “

Subsequently, Mosquera has again intervened on Instagram to try to deny those media that have questioned his version. “I already told myself, and the people who love me know it, that if at any time I felt that I had to speak, by some force majeure, that moment would come. Although it was not my wish, they are supposedly forcing me, one way or another. And here I am, trying to defend the memory of my husband, and clarify some things, “said the hairdresser.

Mosquera has stressed that everything he is doing does it “for free”: “At the end, I am being forced, in some way, to do an exclusive interview. I am not afraid of anything or anyone,” he claimed.

“For all that I’m talking about, they would pay me a lot of money, as all the media knows. Do not believe everything they say, just like they say don’t believe me. Just as they tried in the comment about driving doing this, when my husband was driving and we were leaving, “Raquel Mosquera has denounced.

“I am a believing person and I always ask God and my husband, Pedro Carrasco, every day of the year what I am going to tell you now. My God, give me strength for the things that I can change, serenity for those that I cannot. I can change and wisdom to know how to differentiate “, concluded the hairdresser.