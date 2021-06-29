“I arrived well at the time trial”

06/29/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

The Spanish Enric Mas, seventh overall in the Tour 40 seconds behind the leader, I assure you faces the time trial in a good situation that tomorrow will mark the first decisive moment of this edition.

“These last three days we have seen that the falls are an important factor in this race and that we have to take the greatest possible precaution,” he said.

“Arrived safely, I can’t say cool, but fine. We’ll see it tomorrow. This year the times have cost me more but from the Basque Country he has trained and we have to do a good time, “he said.

The Movistar cyclist referred to the plant at the start of the stage in protest of the danger that runners are running in the last days.

“All the runners have been talked to, We do not want to take away the show or screw the organization, but some finals are very, not dangerous, but on narrow roads. We are the ones who make them dangerous. We all have to reach an agreement, hopefully it will be quick because it cannot continue like this, “he said.