Letter from a high school boy to his father.

Dad, I still don’t dare to tell you directly and that’s why I prefer to write it to you in this email. Notice that when this “quarantine” started I thought it was going to be a real ordeal. I thought I could not bear my sister, much less you. I thought he was going to be locked up with a trio of excruciating strangers. But just look at what things are, now I have discovered what I never imagined. The true face of each one. What surprises life has!

These days you taught me how to play cards, dominoes and board games, I never thought I would have such a good time. I looked at your happy and good-natured face, your little pranks, although old-fashioned, but they made me laugh.

I really had a great time. I really didn’t know you were so cool.

The best of all was your conversation, you told me things I didn’t know about your childhood, about my uncles and especially about my grandparents. I didn’t know you were so naughty and especially that you failed in high school. Many of the topics you talked about left me open-mouthed, is that I came to believe that your only world was work and friends. I really didn’t know much about you. I saw you so little, tired, in a bad mood and distant that yes, I confess, I was afraid of you sometimes. I didn’t want to be around you, I was afraid you were going to scold me and give one more sermon.

The impression I had of my sister has changed, now it seems very tender and nice to me.

But above all, seeing you together has made me believe again in my family.

I love you very much, thanks to you and this mysterious virus.

Your son.

.