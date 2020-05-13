Ex-striker, idol of the team that won the last Portuguese title for the club in 2002, says that extra-field controversies have compromised his performance in Lions

Former Brazilian striker Jardel, top scorer in winning his last title for Sporting in 2001/02, apologized to the fans for the bad conduct he had after the championship. He recalled that personal situations off the field hurt his performance after the Lions’ historic conquest

Jardel was the star of the team in the last National League victory by the Leoninos, in 2001/02 (TIAGO PETINGA / .)

Photo: Lance!

– I want to apologize to sportinguistas for what I did to myself. I say from the bottom of my heart that today I am someone else. I can help Sporting in training the attackers – said Jardel, who that season, in addition to the title, was European Golden Boot, after an exemplary season, with 42 goals scored.

Sporting was the last club in which Jardel was very successful. Years before, he defended Vasco, Grêmio Porto (POR) and Galarasaray (TUR), winning titles and being top scorer in all (in the Gremista team he was champion of the 1995 Libertadores Cup.

After leaving Sporting, Jardel was a football gypsy, defending a dozen clubs, such as Anothorsis (CHP), Goiás and Rio Negro (AM), before ending his career and spending time in politics (he was a state deputy and ended up impeached). He also had a problem with the use of narcotics.

In the interview, Jardel also stated that, after leaving the club, Bas Dost was Sporting’s best striker.

– He didn’t usually dribble, but he positioned himself well, with opportunism. Mário Jardel reminded me – he joked.

See too:

The players who wore the Barça shirt and you may not even remember