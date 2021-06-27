“I am very surprised by Pedri when he was 18 years old”

06/27/2021

On at 19:19 CEST

An important piece for Luis Enrique, Koke Resurrección has appeared before the media at the official press conference prior to the round of 16 match of the European Championship between Spain and Croatia. The one from Atlético de Madrid has settled in the starting eleven sharing center of the field with the Barça duo Pedri-Busquets.

The Atlético de Madrid captain has touched on several current affairs of the ‘Roja’ beyond that first ‘match ball’ against the Balkan team. A Croatia led by Modric and with several new faces compared to the team that was runner-up in the world in Russia three years ago.

One of the first questions has been directed towards the figure of Pedri, indisputable for ‘Lucho’ so far in the European Championship: “I am amazed at how mature he is at 18 years old. And that he is a starter in Barça and in the Spanish team. He has a lot of quality and he is going to be a very important player for Spain. In the present and in the future. “

THREATS TO MORATA

Another of the hot topics at the present time of the ‘Roja’ is Álvaro Morata. The forward has received serious insults on social networks for his mistakes in front of goal: “We are exposed to criticism and we accept it, but not this kind of thing. We are all responsible for our actions and we have to be aware of what we do and say. We must report harassment, I do not understand why there are people who do these kinds of comments. Attacking the family and the children is overdoing it. “

Koke shares midfield with a Sergio Busquets who, after missing the first two days, came in for a savior against Slovakia. “We all know Sergio. Because of how he plays and how he helps his teammates, it is wonderful to play with him. Now he is the captain of the national team and always adds up. It was clear that Luis Enrique was going to wait for him and in the last game his presence was fundamental. “

Asked about a balance of the group stage, Koke has been clear: “Each team is different. It is not being easy to win the games, nobody is winning easily. In the end, however, it is important to focus on ourselves, on correcting mistakes and enhancing virtues. We study the rivals, but we only think about ourselves. “

THE FIGURE OF MODRIC

Modric is the main leader and danger of a Croatia with many new faces compared to the final of the 2018 World Cup. On the Madridista Koke believes that “we all know him. He has done great things with Madrid and his national team. His hit with the outside is spectacular. The midfield battle will be pretty. The level of the Croatian midfielders is very high. We are a team that always wants to have the ball. “