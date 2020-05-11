▲ Fabrizio Tavano (number 14) celebrates with his teammates after getting the Real Estelí title 18 in the Nicaraguan first division on Saturday.Photo Afp

I am very fortunate, said Mexican midfielder Fabrizio Tavano, not only for having achieved a title in the Nicaraguan league, one of the few that remained active despite the Covid-19, but because we were able to continue playing, many soccer players in the world would like this. now.

Tavano, along with the tricolor Taufic Guarch and the Mexican-Nicaraguan Manuel Rosas, was crowned on Saturday in an empty stadium with Real Estelí when they drew 1-1 (3-1 overall) with Managua, where their compatriot Carlos Félix plays.

Last tournament Real Estelí was also champion and there was a great celebration with his fans. It would have been nice if it were like this this time, but we understand that the coronavirus was complicated. We couldn’t celebrate now with the fans, but at home, from a distance, they supported us, said Tavano, still excited.

For the players, the memory of this season will be mixed between victory and uncertainty. While almost all the leagues in the world were suspended by the pandemic, in Nicaragua the ball continued to roll because only 16 infected with five deaths have been registered in the country.

The way was complicated, Tavano accepted, noting that before each match the tension reigned. The federations met every day to find out if we could play. Many times we traveled and we had the question of whether we would get to the field, he said.

The footballers had agreed with the clubs to take precautionary measures in their daily lives, but on the field of play it was difficult to comply with them. We took care of ourselves, but we did not know if the rival did the same. They asked us not to greet the players of the opposing team, but in the game it was difficult for there to be no contact, there were collisions, friction, we were fighting for the ball.

The drama lasted until the final duel, where the Mexican Guarch suffered a spectacular blow to the head, so he had to be transferred to a hospital where he received several stitches.

We took what happened to Guarch as motivation to get the title, Tavano said. The wound was large and there was a lot of blood, fortunately now he is well home, he said regarding the incident that his partner suffered.

Tavano was born in Mexico, but soon after his family moved to New Zealand, where he debuted as a player and later came to Mexican football to be part of Tigres y Coras de Nayarit. Just in January he signed with Real Estelí, an adventure to meet a new league and that in the middle of an atypical scenario his career stood out.

Mexicans did well in this tournament. We were lucky that in Nicaragua there have not been so many infections; on our part we only had to give our best on the court. For all of us who decided to come to this league, we now know that it was a correct decision.

Being one of the few active tournaments in the world, Nicaragua attracted reflectors and thus it was revealed that at least 15 Mexicans played in the Central American league, such as Fernando Villalpando, scoring champion; Carlos Félix, who also stood out as network breakers; as well as Tavano, Gaurch and Rosas, who got the 18th star for Real Estelí.

With the tournament over, seven tricolors asked the Mexican authorities for guidance to return home, as several borders in Central America are closed.

