“I am very happy to return home”

07/08/2021 at 5:38 PM CEST

Sport.es

Guillem Vives was presented this Thursday at the Palau Olímpic as a new player for Club Joventut Badalona. ANDhe base formed in the black-green quarry, which has signed for 2 seasons and an additional one, He will wear the jersey with the number 16.

Vives, has been “very happy to return home, to my club and very excited to start working.”I have no words to describe the moment of happiness when Penya called me to come back, it was a unique moment “.

For the Barcelona, “the essence of Guillem Vives is the same, but it is clear that I have matured, I have achieved an experience in the game and I have learned to compete “, commented.

Forever “with the utmost enthusiasm, wanting to work and enjoy again on the track. I have the ambition to continue growing and to do so in a club that is also in dynamics