Tamara Falcó returned with force this Thursday to El hormiguero after being absent for two weeks. The gathering commented with Pablo Motos and his table mates (Cristina Pardo, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val) what had caused those absences: “They said that you had fired me,” said the collaborator.

After dealing with that topic and Isabel Preysler’s participation in Mask Singer: “I didn’t know it was her because you never identify your mother with a cute cat”, the presenter gave way to Pardo to comment on the increase in the electricity rate.

“There have been days when we were paying 40% more than the previous day, the electricity is very expensive, and what has been done is to recommend that citizens put the electrical appliances at certain times: at dawn or on the weekend“said the collaborator.

But the journalist highlighted with laughter that “It is a marine joke that they tell you that if you iron at 3:00 in the morning you will save 95 euros a year, because if it is no longer pleasant to iron during the day, and to iron at night … “.

Juan del Val, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

“This is the way the government had to collect more only from the rich, right? I think the left is no longer on the left”Del Val added. “This government has lost the reference of what it is to be on the left, which is equal opportunities and the class struggle because this is a government of slogans.”

Then it was Falcó’s turn, who stated that “I am a bit touched with what you said about being on the left, because it is all good. So what is it to be on the right? ”

But the comment that left everyone surprised was when he assured that “I think of the leaders we have in Madrid and what they have done for the less favored people and, the truth is that I am very happy to be on the right”.

Tamara Falcó, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

Couple controversies

Motos changed the subject to ask his talk shows if they would spy on his partner’s mobile. The daughter of Isabel Preysler, who has been a protagonist in the press of the heart for alleged infidelities of her boyfriend, said: “I don’t even see my own WhatsApp, I’m not going to look at his, and I have his codes …”.

“My confidence lies in the fact that I will never gossip about your mobile, precisely because I trust you,” recognized Roca looking at her husband, who added: “People have the right to have secrets”. The presenter also gave his opinion on the subject: “I don’t need to have anything wrong for my privacy to be respected.”

And added that “Jealousy is toxic, it is the origin of abuse and should be explained from childhood”, whereas Falcó concluded with the subject affirming that “it is a disease, it is not possible to be happy thus”.

Tamara Falcó and Pablo Motos, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA