“I am very grateful to Guardiola”

Sergio Busquets has gone through the microphones of ‘El Larguero’ by Cadena SER to review the news of the Selection after qualifying for the round of 16 of the Eurocup.

Upset: “If something has bothered me? No, we know that football is like that, we are open to criticism. But as I said before, disrespect is true that I think some have crossed the line … but now this”.

Words of Van der Vaart: “We will appreciate it, we will send you a ham.”

Say something like that: “I wouldn’t dare, I have a lot of respect.”

Reincarnate as a coach: “I’ve had a very good time. The first one is always special because it gives you the alternative. I have to be very grateful to Guardiola.”

Croatia: “They are not going to go like crazy to press up. It is difficult. The crosses are difficult. We know their LaLiga captain.”

France in quarters: “The favorite. There is no easy game. Hungary has stood up to everyone.”

Spain can win: “I think so. To any team. We have drawn with Germany being better. We are a difficult team to beat.”

Against France a more physical team: “Our strength is as a team. We are 24 and anyone can play. Strength is the group and he will decide.”

Return of the public: “Good sign because it seems that we see the light after a difficult year. Hopefully the stadiums can be filled.”

Messi: “I know that today is his birthday. I hope we continue playing together next year.”

Renewal: “Each one is in a part and I wish the best to all and hopefully renew.”

Group: “This last game has given us that confidence.”

Mvp: “They could give it to anyone and perhaps other times I have deserved it more and I haven’t had it and this time they gave it to me. I value the team’s victory.”

Penalties: “We have been practicing them. It is impossible to recreate the pressure in the stadium. The coach decided …”.

COVID: “It was a difficult situation that I lived through. It was eleven days, which seem to be few but for me it was very long. Since I left here the road in the ambulance was very hard … You do not believe it, no You know what you have done to be able to have it and then the days go by when you pray that it does not happen to any partner. Leaving a partner without a Eurocup for you would be very hard and I got to think about it. “

Leader: “I know that I am the captain, the player with the most caps, the most experience and the most tournaments, and somehow at specific moments I am the one who has to be in charge.”

Trainer?: “Yes, I think that I am going to try. Then it is not easy, you have to be worth it, you have to know how to reach the players, transmit … but I would like to try.”