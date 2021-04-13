“I am very excited to play in Barcelona again”

Rafael Nadal is the historical champion of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy. Eleven times he has dominated the tournament held at his club, the RCT Barcelona-1899. It was unable to target the twelfth crown because the coronavirus caused the 2020 edition to be canceled.

Come back in 2021, April 17-25. In statements released by the organization, the Balearic, 34 years old and world No. 3, underlines his enthusiasm for playing Godó for the sixteenth time.

“I am delighted and very happy to be able to play again in Barcelona after last year you couldn’t. I know that the conditions are complicated but, whatever they are, it really makes me happy and I’m very excited to be able to play this tournament again. Apart from being my club, I have unforgettable memories, ”says Rafa Nadal.

This week he opens his spring clay court season, disputes his second tournament since so far he has only competed in the Australian Open. You must open your participation in Monte Carlo this Wednesday, against Adrian mannarino or Federico Delbonis.