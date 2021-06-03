“I am very excited because that program is my home”

The anthill received this Wednesday a visit from Malú, who went to the Antena 3 space to present his new single, Secret to voices. The program exclusively premiered the video clip for Pablo Motos’s determination: “There is nothing I like more than one thing is prohibited, it is 20 minutes before …”, he said.

But after talking about the subject, they went on to the other news provided in the interview, and it was that, after two editions, the singer will once again be the coach of La Voz along with Alejandro Sanz, Luis Fonsi and Pablo Alborán: “It will be my first edition of blocking, imagine the one that I am going to train them because they are going to go for me,” said Malú.

“I’m very excited and I really want to because La Voz is my home and I am there like a fish in water. I really like getting together with my colleagues because we are not actors and we do not work in a group of artists, we go independently “, he commented.

Also, “when we get together it’s a lot of fun, we have a great time and I really feel like it. It’s a format that I adore and it’s my home, it’s going back to Alejandro, Pablo and Luis … we’re going to laugh a lot“.

Motos also wanted to highlight that 23 years have passed since the publication of the singer’s first album, Aprendiz: “If you could travel back in time and say something to 15-year-old Malú …”. The guest commented that “I would tell him not to talk so much, that there is no need”.

“Now I watch interviews from then and I look very formal, very serious, very repellent. At that time everyone treated me like an adult, but I was only 16 years old, “recalled the artist from that time.

The Valencian pointed out that he would have liked to live a little longer, but Malú replied that “This life has enriched me so much as a human being, traveling, working, meeting people … who would not change that for anything today”.

By last, the presenter wanted to know a little more about his guest’s daughter: “Yesterday he began to walk …”. Malú stated that “when he starts to walk is when you start to suffer. In addition, He has already started to touch the plugs, although he has someone to go out because I stuck my tongue in them when she was little“.