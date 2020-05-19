05/18/2020 at 12:43

CEST

Sport.es

After being able to return to his daily activities, the Director of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar Toni Nadal has assessed how he is returning to training after Mallorca agreed to Phase 1 last week. He also recalled how the confinement within the Academy has passed and has urged all athletes to comply with the protocols and measures adopted by the health authorities.

Question: Where were you when the start of the Alarm State was decreed?

T: I was at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in Mexico. There we learned that the State of Alarm was going to be declared, that borders were going to be closed and we had to return a little earlier than planned. He caught me away from home and when such an anomalous situation happens you prefer to be at home near yours.

Q. As the Director of the Rafa Nadal Academy, what decisions have been made during the pandemic?

T. The boys were in an abnormal situation but from the Academy, a decision was made that I think was very good for everyone, which was to confine the coaches and the people who wanted to stay inside to preserve the health of the children. From the Directorate of the Academy we had a great precaution in that the children could not be infected and as a result of this precaution it was for what I was asked not to remain confined, since I had been traveling in the preceding weeks to Madrid, to Valencia and Mexico. I think everything went very well.

Q. How has the return to training gone?

T. It is true that the world of tennis is experiencing an extraordinary situation where there are no tournaments, where the boys cannot go out to play the ITF and the professionals cannot play their circuit. No one can play, but we can train. It is true that we have to train with the protocols established by the Government and the Ministry of Health: they are strictly observed and at the moment I am very excited about this new return to the slopes and wanting to improve. As I am convinced that the main thing in life is to prepare well, this is an opportunity. It is true that we will not be able to compete for a few months, but the reality is that we can take advantage of the time. You can always try to improve and this is the phase in which we are: in the phase of trying to improve the various aspects of the game in which each player may not go too well. And so, when we can compete again we will arrive in the best possible way. I think the boys are getting it right, the coaches too and everyone is putting the maximum illusion, which is the determining factor in life.

Q. How are you doing training with a mask?

T. Obviously it is more comfortable to be without a mask, but for me, who am already a certain age, I am concerned about my health and, above all, I am concerned about not being able to infect children. If they told me to put on a mask, I put on a mask. It is what it touches and it is what I have to do. Now when I’m done talking to you, I’m going to put it on again. In the end, you get used to it … We know that it is a rare situation and that for a few months we will have to take it and hopefully everyone will abide by it strictly because that will mean that there will be less possibilities of contagion and sooner we will get out of this difficult situation.

Q. On a personal level, how have you endured these two months?

T. With the uneasiness this virus has given us. At first both the death and infected numbers were really worrying and you were afraid of not knowing if I could touch you. On the one hand, you had this uneasiness and, on the other hand, with a confinement at home. I particularly would have liked to be able to confine myself to the Academy, but because I had been traveling, the decision was made as a precaution that I go home. At home I have been using the time to do different things or that sometimes you do less. Spending more time with the family, watching a series, a documentary together, reading a little more, playing chess & mldr; In the end we can thank that we did not catch it, so it went well.

