“I am totally relaxed with the Haaland case”

05/14/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The CEO of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke, assured that he feels especially calm with the future of his star, the Norwegian Erling Haaland, in statements to BILD: “I clearly hope that Erling Haaland plays for us next year. Real and Barça? I think they know the contractual situation and our position.”.

The German, who has insisted on more than one occasion that the Norwegian will continue with the team, was clear with the interest of the great European teams: “I’m totally relaxed. Nobody believed us with Jadon Sancho last summer until the deadline, and today he’s still with us. Either you have a squad where you sign a player and let him go, or you don’t.”. “We can live with it and feel good because we know the contractual situation, which helps us a lot,” he said.

The Norwegian is on the agenda of teams such as FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Manchester United or Bayern and he is one of the fashionable strikers. A double against Leipzig in the DFB Pokal final proved to be key for Edin Terzic’s men to achieve the fifth cup title in the club’s history.

An extraordinary season

Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the most decisive attackers in European football. This season has marked 35 goals in 35 meetings with Borussia Dortmund and is the second top scorer in the Bundesliga with 25, the same as André Silva and behind Lewandowski, who records 39.

The ex of the Salzburg has annotated 55 goals in 57 official matches for the German club, in addition to distributing a total of 14 assists. During his time in Austria, the attacker managed to score 29 goals in just 27 games. The German club paid 20 million euros in the winter market for the 2019/20 season and the performance has been absolute.