Fernando Alonso, from his confinement in Lugano (Switzerland), has returned to chat with his followers through social networks. The pilot wanted to clarify that he does not know anything about politics after the controversy generated in recent days.

«I am totally ignorant of politics, Thank God. The measures that were taken do not seem right or wrong to me. I care about my family, my friends here, from Italy, from China. Now it is a fact, it is not my opinion, that other measures could have been taken. But there are many people who are doing much worse: England, which is now taking action, or the United States, which has already moved to China. But I am neither one nor the other, I have no political ideologies, null, “he explained.

On the other hand, he revealed what he misses about his profession during confinement: «Nothing specific. The things that came to mind the most these days were being with my friends, family … and playing soccer. I don’t know why, but I really wanted to.

He also spoke of Italy: «You are already a week older than us. Is incredible. Let this happen soon. I have a lot of chat groups of friends from there, from friends of Ferrari. The union that the country has is proud. One day we have to bring Flavio Briatore to chat ».

Finally, he advised his followers to try to take care of themselves. “Try it by setting yourself challenges, mini-goals. One day less for the normality needed. Hopefully less drama. It keeps making me very sad, very encouraging. Much admiration for those at the foot of the canyon. A very big applause. Not only at 8 a.m. every day, but from 00:00 a.m. to 00:00 a.m.“He finished.