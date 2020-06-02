MEXICO – Saying goodbye to a father with whom a relationship of complicity and intimate love was created is not easy and this is what actor Héctor Suárez Gomís says in the first of a series of letters that, he announces, he will direct to his father.

The letter, shared on their social media accounts, follows the announcement of the death of the first Mexican actor and comedian, Héctor Suárez, the morning of that Tuesday.

The first reports indicate that Héctor Suárez died while sleeping at his home in Cocoyoc, in the state of Morelos, south of Mexico City, but it will be for a few days when the family gives further reports.

“I am totally broken and a great pain invades me. Barely a few hours have passed and at the moment, what I miss the most is your smell.

“As a child when you hugged me, your scent stayed with me for hours. In addition to feeling safe and all your love, always, in each hug; I felt protected when I smelled you,” writes Suárez Gomís.

After years apart, father and son not only smoothed out rough edges, but they built a great relationship in which they united not only their filial ties, but their talent in various shows, such as “Los locos Suárez”, with which they made an intense tour all over the country.

The father-son reconciliation occurred before 2015, the year in which the first actor was found to have aggressive bladder cancer and who took him to the operating room on multiple occasions.

“Five years ago it was the first operation and I remember that when they came for you to take you to the operating room, a terrible fear invaded me because there was the possibility of never seeing you again and when I hugged you, I took a deep breath so that smell would never leave me … the smell of my dad!

“In total there were 15 operations and in the 15, I did exactly the same: before they took you to the operating room, I would kiss you, hug you and take a deep breath to keep your scent … and today I said goodbye to you forever, I did it for the last time, “shares the actor from Telemundo.

