“I am there for you at all times”, Silvia Pinal responds to the case of Frida Sofía – El Sol de México

After several days of not expressing comments on the accusations of sexual abuse of the singer Frida Sofía against her grandfather Enrique Guzmán, her grandmother, the actress Silvia Pinal, yesterday issued a statement in which she supports her and affirmed that she was not indifferent to what happens in your family bosom.

“As always, I am grateful for the concern and interest that they show in good faith for me, the current moment of confusion, uncertainty and misunderstandings that have been created by a media culture that is not always truthful, it deserves that I express myself in this regard,” said the first actress in a statement issued to the media by Gustavo de Anda, ANDA’s Social Communication coordinator.

In the text that was shared on social networks, Pinal refers to his program Woman, real life cases, in which, “always hoping to help vulnerable women, many times I exposed true stories on television that they squeezed my heart. These heartbreaking reviews further sensitized my condition as a mother, issues that turn out to be very hard and difficult in our society and that are not immune to any Mexican family, I am not indifferent to what happens within my family bosom. Frida, your grandmother loves you intensely and we need each other ”, she said in the statement.

She said that she has paid attention to everything that has been made public since Frida offered an interview with journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante where she confessed that as a child she suffered harassment and touching by Enrique Guzmán.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

“With the years of experience and the love that I have for life, I have followed your words punctually, give me the opportunity to hug you and show yourself that I am there for you at all times, let’s solve this together and away from the media as we always have. it has been us from unity and respect ”.

Finally, he asked the media to “respect this difficult moment that I am living as the matriarch of this family, my only intention is to seek from the proposal, dialogue and responsibility, the link that is needed to resolve any type of disagreement” , he concluded.