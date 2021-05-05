“I am the person with the most ‘blue chairs’ in the history of ‘Pasapalabra'”

Pasapalabra began delivery this Tuesday with a new record achieved by Pablo Díaz. And it is that the contestant managed to enter the history of the contest before facing his rival, Javier Dávila.

The participant added his 218 program on Tuesday, where he has already accumulated 181,200 euros: “One does not get used to the ‘blue chair'”, affirmed the young man after surpassing Eduardo without any error.

But Pablo reserved a piece of information that surprised Roberto Leal: “If I’m not mistaken, I think I am the person with the most ‘blue chairs’ in the history of the show. Today’s was my chair 39“, he claimed.

“What a marvel!” Exclaimed the presenter. “I was going to throw away the data, but if you already have it … Why? I’m going to send you an Excel with my expenses for the week so that you can take them to me, “Leal joked before starting the day’s program.