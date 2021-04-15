“I am the footballer who best understood Messi and Cristiano”

04/15/2021

On at 21:26 CEST

Martí Grau

The Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuain, spoke about his stage as a footballer, in which He shared a dressing room with players like Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In an interview for La Nación, the footballer considers himself to be one of those who best understands both. “I am the footballer who played the most with both of them, who understood them the best. Understanding Cristiano and understanding Messi is not their problem, it’s your problem.“

He assures that he knows quite well how to see the football of both. “He knew what they liked, what they didn’t like, how they did it. They felt more comfortable or so they also felt that they could trust me. “

Playing with both at the same moment, with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and with Leo Messi during his stage in the Argentine national team, believes that it is very difficult to establish a comparison between the two. “They are two totally different players“. Anyway, the pipita assures that it was a privilege for him to be able to enjoy and learn so much from them.

His future, away from football

Currently in the Inter Miami of the MLS, the Argentine has never lost the ambition to win. “I want to be champion at Inter Maimi to be champion with all the clubs in my career“. The forward managed to win three championships in Italy, the same as in Spain.

Even so, he assures that his nearest future will not be related to football. “My life will go the other way“He admits that he will dedicate his time to other of his many passions.”I would like to study cooking, oenology. The subject of wines captures me, they are two activities that I like. I like to play paddle tennis and now clearly I can’t do it because of football. And then I’ll go watching.“

To the 33 years, after going through many clubs in which he has left his mark, now Higuaín a future away from football is being considered, although he also recognizes that he will never completely quit.