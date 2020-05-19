Tuesday May 19, 2020

Enough commotion generated the vote made by social networks to choose the best player in the history of the German team. Through its Hispanic community, the ‘aspirin’ cadre proposed several names that clashed with each other and cattle were the national flyer.

A few weeks ago, Bayer Leverkusen organized a vote to choose the best player in the history of the team. Election that was carried out by popular vote, that faced several referents of the set of aspirins and that was carried out as an activity for the Hispanic community that follows the set.

Among the mentioned players were Michael Ballack, ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Arturo Vidal and the winner Charles Aránguiz. However, one who was upset by this ‘prince’ victory was former Brazilian player Paulo Sérgio, who did not even appear on the list.

“He is an influential player, but a lot has happened in the history of Bayer Leverkusen,” said the former striker who played from 1993 to 1997 at the club. “I think it is just something of the moment. Because I am the best Latin player in the history of Bayer Leverkusen, ”he said with a laugh.

“I took Leverkusen to its first vice-championship in history. At the time, I complied and I hope that the Chilean will also do so to take the team much higher, ”stressed the former Brazilian player about this vote.

“In addition, in the position of Aránguiz there are many players who made history in that position, such as Zé Roberto, who left a very nice story at the club. I think that considering the Chilean as the best in history is very illogical, ”said Paulo Sérgio.