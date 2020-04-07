Face Tony Ferguson it is always a big risk, especially when the fight is accepted with little time to prepare, as Justin Gaethje has done. The two are going to meet each other on April 18 for the Interim Lightweight Championship UFC.

UFC 249: Justin Gaethje vs. Tony Ferguson

So no one will be surprised to know that “The Highlight” is terrified towards combat.

“#porlagente I am terrified and I love it“

At the same time, “El Cucuy” continues with its training camp on the way to the event. A camp that started months ago.

In his case, it should be mentioned that although he has trained more for combat, has been preparing for Khabib Nurmagomedov, so he’s going to have to make changes in the next few days to get ready for Justin Gaethje.