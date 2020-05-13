“From this we will come out safe and we will come out reinforced.” Convinced by Raúl Pérez, born in Luarca, but owner of a workshop where he repairs and sells second-hand bicycles in Oviedo. It has had to be closed until less than a week ago, although it has been able to maintain some “emergency activity” when it comes to repairs. Pérez assumes that these are difficult times, even for his sector, one of which has been on the rise in recent days. For this reason, he maintains optimism and his desire to continue fighting: “What I want is to grow, I am very forward,” he summarizes.

Normality ended for Pérez on the 12th. It was then that he closed his establishment to the attention of the public. All in all, he had one way to keep up with the activity, albeit under minimal conditions: “One day a week I would repair the bicycles of the food delivery workers at home. They would bring them to me, leave them here and I would make them come. pick them up. “

Precautions, “all”. He even went as far as “bathing the bikes in alcohol” to kill any possible remnants of the virus. “The store is large and it is easy to keep distances,” he summarizes.

Meanwhile, he had to continue assuming a few payments, including the self-employed fee, electricity, water or the establishment’s rent. Although he could not get his rent to be postponed, he is satisfied with the aid measures proposed by the national government.

In addition, the reopening has been a complete success. “We are working at a very strong pace. Non-stop. I make about 18 bicycles a day. I don’t care if they bought them from me, whether they are more expensive or cheaper. What I want is to work,” he says.

He understands that sales will continue to grow, especially with this situation, in which people may be reluctant to use public transport: “I am sure that our sector will be strengthened by this,” he predicts.

However, it maintains prudence, for fear of the state in which other sectors of the country may be found. “In the end this is a chain. If people have work and spend, it benefits you. I do work, I can bring more things or buy a chop. Things are like that. We need everyone to be able to get ahead,” he concludes.

His current situation is therefore not entirely bad. Without employees in charge and with a workshop running at full capacity, Pérez has managed to overcome -at least for now- the crisis caused by the spread of Covid-19.

