05/31/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

Vicente Del Bosque presented this Monday the Football Academy Vicente del Bosque in Madrid with the mayor José Luís Martínez-Almeida, or the former Madrid footballer, Fernando Hierro.

At the event, the former coach answered some questions about football news, so he spoke, among other things, about the Super League, the Eurocup and the recent goodbye of Zinedine Zidane.

Of the so far failed new competition between the great clubs of the continent, Del Bosque said he was left with “how football has helped this season to make this difficult year more bearable. I am skeptical of the Super League, as has also been stated by most politicians. I think you have to be very careful with those decisions and you don’t have to be insatiable with money as a vehicle for people to be happy. In the end they will always want more and more money and I do not consider that that is the right way & rdquor ;.

In the Eurocup, one of the notable absences of the Spanish team is that of Sergio Ramos, not summoned by Luis Enrique, and that Del Bosque knows well: “It is a personal decision of him and the club. We want him to continue playing football, we all love him, he is a leader& rdquor ;.

“The coach is the one who has to make the decisions. When you have chosen them, you have to take into account that they have more information than us & rdquor ;, he added about the decision of the current coach.

One of those who at the moment does not have a seat next season is Zinedine Zidane, who expressed the reasons for his departure in a letter published this Monday.

“You have done well, with good taste. Surely you have to read it between the lines, but it has proven to be a Madridista. It has always been a good representation of Madrid, with elegance, wearing the shield in the best possible way & rdquor ;, Vicente del Bosque said about it.

As a replacement for Zidane, Raúl, another historical member of the Spanish team, sounds.

“I would be very happy if Raúl makes the first team, He can perfectly wear the Madrid dressing room and not look down on anyone, “added Del Bosque about the current Castilla coach.

The Del Bosque academy aims to train soccer players sportingly as well as as people.