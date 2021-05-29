05/29/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

EFE

The Colombian Egan bernal, leader of the Italy spinHe was happy with how this Saturday’s stage, the penultimate of the race, went by.

“I am satisfied with the result. I think we have managed the situation well & rdquor ;, he explained just after finishing the twentieth stage of the race.

“We have a two-minute lead for tomorrow’s time trial, so I think we are in a good position & rdquor ;, he acknowledged satisfied with his good work on the last great mountain stage.

Although he was never nervous, he did make it clear that it was not the ideal situation to see how Caruso went ahead very early. “I had three teammates with me for a long time, so I tried to use them to get as fresh as possible to the last climb,” he added.

“We have done well, but it was difficult to manage this situation & rdquor ;, he stressed. “Daniel Felipe We knew he was a great runner and now he has shown it to everyone. He is a runner who climbs well. It is nice to have two Colombians fighting for this jersey and for the leadership of the race in the same team. This jersey is for him and for all Colombia& rdquor ;.