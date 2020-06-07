The exponent of the electrocumbia Raymix shared, through a video, that in the middle of a world that cries out for the lack of love, he decided to open his heart to recognize himself as homosexual and stressed that this will not change the way he makes music for he said he felt freer and happier than ever.

In the almost five-minute clip, the creator of themes such as Hey woman and Where will you be ?, stated that before publishing his statement, there were people who advised him and suggested not to do it, because pretending to be something that is not, he would be successful: “They assure me that the public is not ready for an artist who does cumbia or regional music and that it may be different from normal.”

“Denying yourself is the maximum of betrayals,” shared Raymix, who proceeded to affirm that he is gay, and stressed that this will not change anything, the world will not end and his music will continue, as he explained that he conceives his pieces for people who believe in love in any of its forms, in freedom, joy and union.

“If someone follows me or is my fanatic and thinks that loving whoever one likes, it is not a universal right and that, in addition, he is above any tradition, institution, religion or government, with all affection and respect , I invite it to evolve, so we will have a better society, “said the singer, who recently released the song Tú y yo, alongside Paulina Rubio.

The exponent of the electrocumbia, who was part of the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Mexico 2020 poster, shared that for a long time he wanted to share this part of his life and said that he will not change the way he transmits and will do what his heart wants. He also dictated that: “A child is not born judging, he learns to judge by seeing us judge.”

“Today I am freer, happier than ever, because now I know that I can express myself as I really am and, furthermore, I am proudly gay, with all the words, I don’t say, three letters, and with that banner I will be taking cumbia for everyone, “stressed Raymix, who at the end of his message invited people to remember what makes them unique.

“To all those little people, who I know there are several out there, I know that you want to turn off your light and your voice, remember that what makes you unique is that power that lives in your heart, of simply being you, without fears or prejudices, just being you, that is exactly what makes you a ‘superstar’, with all my love I say to everyone, happy month of universal love, “he concluded.

