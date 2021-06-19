“I am proud that they consider me a candidate for the Ballon d’Or”

06/19/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

To the Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, that in his first 45 minutes of the Eurocup became the trigger for Belgium’s comeback over Denmark (1-2), he likes that his name sounds like candidate for the Ballon d’Or, but he claims that it is beyond his control and he can only dedicate himself to playing football well.

“I have no control over it. I try to be the best player that I can. Later, I am very lucky not to have to choose, there are very good players. I am proud that people consider me one of the possible winners of the Ballon del Oro. It means that I am among the best players in the world and that is what I have worked for all my life, “De Bruyne said at a press conference this Saturday.

The Manchester City captain, who gave a brilliant assist in 1-1 against Denmark before scoring the 1-2 of the victory, has been elected best player of the season in the “Premier” and was a finalist in the Champions League.

De Bruyne smiled when this Saturday at the Belgian rally in Tubize, outside Brussels, he was asked how he can think so fast, and he answered the best he could.

“I don’t know, I have no idea. In training I try to recognize situations as quickly as possible. The better you know where your teammates and opponents are, the more options you have, “he said.

Regarding his performance against the Danes, De Bruyne, 29, explained that he was limited to fulfilling his mission.

“I did my job“said the Manchester City midfielder, who explained that he set out to” give the team confidence and good ball circulation and the team responded. “

OBJECTIVE: WIN THE EURO CUP

“I have never doubted my quality or that of my team. I know rivals are good“but” the most important thing is us. If we play well, if we do our job, we have a chance to win, “he added.

The seven from Belgium indicated that the objective of the team led by Roberto Martínez is to go as far as they can, with the idea of ​​winning the European Championship.

“As far as we can. It is difficult to say. It depends on who we are up against. The goal is to win, “said De Bruyne, who stressed that” a tournament is decided in moments. We know that as players. Everything has to be perfect“.

MANY FAVORITES, ITALY THE BEST

Asked which teams he sees as favorites to win the tournament, De Bruyne said the “big teams” all have options.

“There is at least eight teams that can win this championship. It’s not going to be easy, “said the City player, adding that” if I had to pick one, Italy has been the most spectacular so far“, after winning with solvency against Turkey (0-3) and against Switzerland (3-0).

PLACEMENT WITH HAZARD

For Belgium, qualified for the round of 16, a draw against Finland on Monday in Saint Petersburg is enough to be first in Group B.

As Roberto Martínez advanced, De Bruyne will be in the starting eleven, like the captain of Belgium, Eden Hazard, that comes after two years plagued with injuries and in this Eurocup, for now he has only played a few minutes at the end of the second parts to get up to speed.

With Hazard on the pitch, playing slightly ahead of De Bruyne, City’s man said he will likely delay his position somewhat from the “false nine” role he played in the win against Denmark.

“It depends on the rival. I would play a little further back, it would be logical (…) It all depends on what the coach sees at the time but yes, I definitely see it as a possibility, “he concluded.