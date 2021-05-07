“I am proud of my team, Real Madrid”

Rafa Nadal regretted the defeat of Real Madrid of the Champions League after losing to him Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, but he praised the courage to aspire to all titles despite all the setbacks the team has endured. Zinedine Zidane throughout the season.

Nadal is a great fan of football and, especially, of Real Madrid. He saw the game against Chelsea and was “proud” of the white team despite the elimination.

“I watched the game. As a spectator I have to say that I am very proud of my team. Of course I do not like to lose. With all the difficulties we have had throughout the season, sixty injuries, it is difficult to be where we were until Wednesday, fighting for the two most important competitions we are playing: Champions semi-finals and he continues fighting for the League, “recalled Rafael Nadal.

The world tennis number two praised Zinedine Zidane. “Zidane is one of my favorites one hundred percent without a doubt. A great person, of great values ​​for Real Madrid. I think the season is very good after all the bad luck with the injuries we had. It is difficult to ask for more”, he insisted.

The match between Rafael Nadal and Alexei popyrin was witnessed by the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario and Luis Figo, located in one of the boxes on the central court of the Caja Mágica. Nadal recognized that the forward, current president of Valladolid, was one of his idols and one of the best players in history.

“I always admire the best athletes. I am a sports fan. When I was a child Ronaldo used to play in Barcelona with my uncle. He has been one of my favorite soccer players of all time, one of the best I have seen playing,” said Nadal. .