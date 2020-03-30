Martita Ortega, player number two of the World Padel Tour, He has chatted with OKDIARIO to analyze how he is carrying the quarantine and what he does to avoid losing shape. In addition to being one of the best players on the circuit, Madrid study fifth of Medicine at UCM and therefore you can call her to help in the fight against COVID-19 if necessary. We also review its premiere in Marbella and he talks about his goals with his partner, Bea González, for this season.

Question.- How is the confinement going?

R.- Very well, it is giving me time to do many things, I am not getting bored. I’m used to it and at the moment I don’t need to go out. Less for not being able to play paddle, otherwise I’m fine.

Q. – How it takes to be without paddle so long?

R.- It is complicated because you get used to getting into a paddle tennis court every day and when you have two in a row without it you notice that you are missing, but you try to compensate with more periods of physical preparation, also with a lot of psychological preparation to try to replace that training on the court . It does not get along but it is what it is, it must be done and not give it more thought.

Q.- It must be difficult to keep fit without losing technique, how do you do it not to lose touch

R.- Yes, it is the bad thing about our sport that in addition to physical preparation you also have a part as a technical-tactical one, which is completely irreplaceable. But well, as I was saying, a little the psychological part with visualization themes and different techniques tries to make you not lose those sensations or lose them as little as possible. Especially so that when you return to your workouts, it will take you half an hour to remember everything. It keeps that sensation a bit alive at the mental and neuromuscular level.

Q.- How do you combine paddle tennis with medicine?

R.- During tournament weeks I can’t go to class but I have friends who have known me forever, my life has always been like this. I went to the university with two friends from school, who already knew a little what my life was like, and one of them is very pending to pass me the notes, to inform me of everything that has happened, of everything I have to do. He is always very aware of me. I do not lose that contact 100%, let’s say I have my second vision there that transfers everything to me and thus is much easier.

Q.- I understand that you are starting to call some students, are you ready in case you have to go?

R.- Yes, they sent us a questionnaire and I filled it out in case we wanted or were willing to help in any way. The theme is that first all the people who did the MIR in January go and then the sixth, then it may take us a long time to call us. In fact, if they take time to call us it will be a good sign. Prepared yes I am, you are studying throughout your life so that a time comes when you can finally help someone in one way or another.

Q.- It will have professors who are working against COVID-19 …

R.- All of our teachers are doctors, some are retired, but at Gregorio Marañón they have all helped again. Most of our teachers and if not the doctors who have been our tutors during the rotations at the end they are all there. The plastic surgery tutors and all the residents are there helping, the digestive ones too … even the psychiatry department is there. No matter what specialty they are all, emergencies … the urology plant has become a specialized plant in COVID-19, the Gregorio Marañón has changed a lot since we left it until now, it is completely different.

Q.- How is the situation according to those who are at the foot of the canyon?

R.- I have residents who update me, one is in La Paz, another in Ramón y Cajal and another in Gregorio. One is an ophthalmologist, another is a cardiac surgeon and the other is occupational medicine … each one is in a different area but now they all do the same thing. They tell me that very old people always appear in the news and that they have very young people in a perfect state of health, and suddenly they have found that this virus has affected them more than we all thought. It should not be taken laughingly, much less, that this is very serious and that it must be given the importance it has. The way we can help is to stay home and if we have any symptoms call the COVID-19 number and stay calm. They are all very overwhelmed. They agree that they are spending many hours in the hospital and they really do not see that it is still going to get any better.

Q. – Do you think that when the quarantine ends we will be able to see the full pavilions again or should the capacity be limited for a time to avoid contagions?

R.- The contagion we have to avoid from the first moment, not as soon as our quarantine time is over and it will be leaving as if nothing. That has to go little by little because as soon as an asymptomatic person but in contagion period, everything will start again. I think that beyond the pavilions, football games, basketball … it has to be a little more from everyone in general. We must make sure that this contagion time has passed, as in China that they have waited until the last moment, and start there. Once everything is clear, resume all sports competitions, but well you have to go very slowly and with lead feet.

Q.- Will it take a long time to see paddle tennis again?

R.- No, I think not. I trust that from May everything can be resumed, not immediately because we cannot go from zero to one hundred in two days. I think so, everything is going to resume and return to normal. We have to do it carefully because we Spaniards really like what is here and now, now, the moment and that is difficult. Speaking of health and contagion, that is difficult.

Q.- The coronavirus has forced two World Padel Tour tournaments to be suspended…

R.- Yes, but inside the box are two tournaments. It is not the same as during a period of competition that is almost annual, we have been replaced by two … we have much more than half of the circuit left because we have only played one test and in total there are 16 tournaments, there is a lot of season ahead. It is as if a MotoGP test is suspended, they have a lot of season ahead. The theme is the Olympic Games that fly on a date that is very difficult. That I do see as a good idea, not to suspend it but an extension and change it to a year later. But ours I see that it can still be followed.

Q.- Do you see the season in danger?

R.- Honestly no, maybe I am positive. Formerly we did not have as many tests as now, we must look forward and not think that by having two less tests we have everything lost. Maybe because of a misfortune or bad luck because the tournament falls, you would have run out of a test without the need for all this to have happened. We have to normalize a little and not get overwhelmed, we tend to do it … two tournaments have been taken from us … well nothing happens we still have 14 left.

Q.- You will be looking forward to getting back on the slopes, an exciting season with Bea…

R.- Yes, we were going well, we had a run. We did a very good preseason, we were happy with our work. In the end, the Marbella tournament was good for us to measure ourselves against all the others, to know at what level we are, in what situation, what we have to improve… we were with very clear ideas, we knew what we had to do for the next tournament, everything was very spoken, very focused. This is like a jug of cold water to start again because of course when the next tournament comes you will have to measure yourself again and see how you are. In the end it is a preseason again and on top of it which is the bad thing because nobody can train.

Q. – The couple Martita-Bea has already shown in Marbella that it is coming strong, do you see it feasible to reach number one at the end of the year?

R.- Honestly yes There is a lot of season ahead, we have many things to improve both individually and at the team level, consolidation because in the end it is a project that has just started. The number is not our priority or our main objective, what we want is to understand each other well, to play together, both at our best level, to make the one and the other do their best. From there enjoy the tournament and day by day, once we achieve that the results will come.

P.-Surprised the separation of the martens: you became the youngest number 1 in the history of WPT, you conquered half of the tournaments … everything seemed to be going smoothly, what happened?

R.- It is a question that is repeated a lot, it is not the first time that he asks me nor will it be the last. The answer is very easy: I was not willing to move my whole life to Barcelona, ​​it did not seem essential to me. In Madrid I have many things and it has been shown that we work well, that we do things well, we are on the right track and I did not consider the option of moving my whole life there.

Q.- The decision was correct as reflected in the result in Marbella despite the defeat in the semifinals …

R.- Ale and Ari have been running for a year now, with intense matches, with victories, with defeats that could have been victories. They carry many things lived and many things in the backpack that Bea and I as a new couple do not have. I am very happy with my partner, I really wanted a young project, with the impetus that we both played, the desire, the activity, the non-stop, being constantly wanting to attack, a very offensive game. I really wanted to sparkle. I am happy, I feel good. I think we have many hours to work, but that is also a motivation. As an athlete, realizing the steps you have to take to make things better every day is a motivation to train every day.

Q.- What will be the key to achieving the objectives this season?

R.- The key is to maintain the line we had in the Mapi and Majo match, which we did not know how to maintain until the end in the semifinal against Ale and Ari, is not to lose our identity, to be faithful to our game, to what we like to do and play with complete freedom within which you must always respect a tactic and above all take it into account. It also depends on a lot of physical, running up and down. I think that will be our key

Q.- How can you maintain that physical condition during quarantine?

R.- My physical trainer, David, is very aware of me. I talk to him every day. What we do is taking advantage of the fact that I have all this time to do a lot of ankle proprioception, a lot of injury prevention and then all the aerobic part. Every day I do half an hour of aerobic part, mixing many exercises, and a lot of upper body strength. Many things are done with my own weight or with rubber work.