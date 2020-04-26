Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, currently number two in the world ranking, declared this Sunday that he is “very pessimistic when thinking that the international circuit will resume normal normal activity” soon due to the accumulation of trips by tennis players to the different tournaments that are held around the world.

“We are in a very difficult time for everyone after a very hard month and a half with many irreparable losses“It will be aggravated by the economic crisis that will result from this situation and will cause” great suffering in society for the people who will be affected by the loss of work, “he said.

“For a month and a half we have lived with very unpleasant news, but the attitude of the medical personnel has been memorable and the reality is that it is a pity that the means they needed were not available“he stressed.

“We have had a very bad time and we have had to take extreme measures, because unfortunately we do not take adequate preventive measures and now what still matters is saving lives“he declared Nadal, in a virtual talk organized by the Spanish Tennis Federation.

On the possibility that the international circuit will resume soon, Nadal said he is “very pessimistic” because of the movement of tennis players.

“I am very pessimistic when the circuit returns to a normal activity due to the fact of traveling. Although it was played behind closed doors, you have to think that there are many people involved. Internationally, I see it as a serious problem, “he concluded.

