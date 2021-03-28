“I am overwhelmed, but with the strength to continue telling my story”

After the first two episodes of the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive have caused a media earthquake throughout this week, Rocío Carrasco has been spoken for the first time about all the impact it has had on public opinion.

The presenter Carlota Corredera, in charge of conducting this Sunday the second installment about the documentary, has started the program by announcing a audio note of the daughter of Rocío Jurado.

In it, Carrasco has assured that he is okay”, surrounded by her own. Although he has recognized that he is “a bit overwhelmed with everything that has happened this week, “he added that it remains”calm and serene“.

In her message, Rocío Carrasco wanted to send a message of gratitude for the support received: “I wanted to thank all those people who have believed me and those women who have felt identified or reflected in my story. “

Finally, Carrasco has assured that he has “strength”: “I am strong to continue telling my story, and that strength is also thanks to your support, “he concluded.