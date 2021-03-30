“I am optimistic with Mingueza, the trap is not valid”

03/29/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

Luis de la Fuente, Spanish U21 coach, He was hopeful that UEFA will finally consider the appeal presented for the expulsion of Òscar Mingueza against Italy and this Tuesday he can be measured at the Czech Republic in the match that closes the group stage of the category Eurocup. Spain needs a point mathematically to play the quarterfinals that will be played already in June.

De la Fuente stated that “the appeal was presented on timeWe are still waiting for the answer. We do not know the decision made in this regard, but I want to be optimistic because it is a great moment to teach young footballers a lesson. “The coach hopes that”justice is done, it is seen that the trap is not valid, the victim should not pay. It is an illegal action in which there is an attack and Mingueza has no responsibility. We hope Oscar doesn’t have to pay for it. “

The coach explained that “Óscar is calm and has received all the support he needed. He is also expectant, excited to be able to play tomorrow, let’s be optimistic, although in any case we have alternatives. “

Italy coach Paolo Nicolato he insinuated that the Spanish players had exaggerated the fouls during the match, something that according to de la Fuente, “It is not worth answering, they continue with their style, I think it’s very good“.

De la Fuente is confident of obtaining victory and reaching the quarterfinals as first in the group against a Czech Republic that “is a very orderly team, physically strong and we also know that there is a responsibility. The nerves can make us pass a bad past “.