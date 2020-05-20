The soap opera between the Bayern Munich and Manuel Neuer is about to close. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, manager of Bayern, has shown Very optimist to the agreement between the German goalkeeper and the Bavarian club for extend the goalkeeper’s contract until beyond 2021.

Good times for the Germans in this resumption of the Bundesliga. 0-2 victory against Union Berlin allows you to continue leading the table and did not have to regret any injury in this reboot. Further, Rummenigge is “cautious, but optimistic: Manuel Neuer will quickly accept Bayern’s offer”. The German words to Sky Germany have pleased fans.

What is clear is that the relationship between both parties has improved. The German international was angry with his club for the leaking the details of this renovation weeks ago. This, added to the signing of Alexander Nübel, goalkeeper of Schalke 04, for the next season was a change of course in the negotiations.

Neuer also seems eager to remain the Bayern captain: “I am happy to play here. We are optimistic, but there is nothing to announce yet”. The solution to the problem lies in falling.

