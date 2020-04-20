The Rock claims to be open to a fight with Roman Reigns

The Rock: "I am open to a fight with Roman Reigns"

While answering questions on Instagram Live, The Rock talked about the possibility of having a fight with Roman Reigns in the near future.

The Rock revealed that anything is possible and you never say never in the world of professional wrestling. He explained that the time and place would have to be correct for the fight to be possible.

The people’s champion said:

«I think that everything is possible» Sure, of course, I’m always open. That’s the good thing about wrestling, there is an adaptability to the fight. You never say never in the world of wrestling ». “You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a long time. He is a close and confident friend. I never say no. For something like this to happen, I think the place would have to be right. The moment also has to be the right one. But I am very close with Roman, he is my family, so we will see if it will happen «.

Would you like a fight between Roman Reigns and The Rock?

