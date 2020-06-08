The president indicated that the virus is very dangerous and asked the entire population not to stop following the recommendations of the health authorities.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He assured that he is well and continues with the recommendations of doctors and specialists not to get Covid-19.

The above, after being asked about the health of Zoé Robledo Aburto, CEO of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS)who on Sunday night reported that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The federal official was in contact with the head of the Executive last Friday, June 5, during the tour carried out in the Mexican southeast.

“We want him to get better, Zoé to get ahead. He is infected, infected and is being held at home. Yesterday he informed us, it’s fine. Anyway you have to be vigilant. His family also, according to the report he gave us yesterday, has the virus pandemic infection, but without seriousness, ”he reported during the morning conference.

López Obrador indicated that since the virus is very dangerous, the entire population should continue to take care of themselves, continue with the recommendations of the health authorities and not leaving healthy distance and personal hygiene.

“It is what has been proven to help prevent contagion. We all have to take care of ourselves, not leave the house if it is not necessary, continue taking care of the elderly and the sick, especially those who have diabetes, hypertension and obesity, “he said.

“Take care of ourselves and be tested if symptoms occur, what doctors have recommended: dry cough, headache, fever, malaise or body pain. If you have these symptoms, you should go for the test, not wait and seek medical attention, “he added.

Asked if he had already applied any test, the Chief Executive replied: “I don’t get tested because I don’t have symptoms. Fortunately I’m fine, I take care of myself, he keeps his distance. Now that I went on tour, there were very few people at the events. ”

Regarding the elements of the Assistantship, he stated that they take great care.

“There has been no problem in the Presidency, fortunately those who are closest, there have not been,” he said.