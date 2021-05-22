“I am not satisfied with being a minority in the Government”

The Minister of Social Rights and aspiring to lead Podemos, Ione Belarra, assured this Saturday that “not satisfied” with being a “minority force” in the Government and its objective is to place the purple formation as the first progressive party in the country, against those who try to consider them “dead.”

And in that goal for “grow in votes” An indispensable condition is to ensure that the government agreement with the PSOE is fulfilled “until the last comma”, by underlining that if United We were the majority formation in the Executive, the gag law would already be repealed, the “benefits fallen from the sky” for the electricity companies and the housing law would have been approved for a long time, regulating the rental price.

This is how he has transferred it in the presentation of his candidacy to become new secretary general of Podemos, under the slogan Grow, and backed by the main leaders of the party, including the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero.

The main candidate to lead Podemos has begun her speech with words of gratitude to the former secretary general of the party Pablo Iglesias “for everything he has given” to this political project. “Without you, Podemos would not be understood”, the minister has emphasized to emphasize that during his time at the head of the training they have learned “the most important thing”, which is to “take the right path” even if “it is not the simplest”.

In turn, Belarra has asserted that the lesson that Iglesias has left allows them “look to the future” and advance in this “simple” but “powerful” political “tool” that is Podemos. Therefore, “they will be at the height” of those millions of people who trust Podemos.

For now, he said, they have shown that the Covid-19 crisis can be managed in a radically different way from 2008 and has claimed that their political space is promoting “ambitious” laws, such as the Child Protection regulations (Rhodes law) and Solo si es si.

We can grow, feminist and more “rooted” in the CCAA

However, she has emphasized that she “is not satisfied” and that when she left her job as a researcher at the public university seven years ago “it was not to govern in the minority” but to “Win the election”. In this way and thanks to Iglesias, the candidate to lead Podemos has predicted that they are “in the best conditions” to “resume” that objective of being the “first progressive force.”

Therefore and aware of that “force” of the purple formation, Belarra has described that some will try to say that “they are dead” and, to contravene them, a “more feminist” Podemos is needed, more “rooted in the territories and greater openness to civil society.”