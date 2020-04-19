It is curious that when we have to look at some government action we can do it from the perspective of someone who observes something of which he is a part or who sees something alien, that is my case, I am not the owner of the president at all, he is not part of who observes and himself says that his appointment will be put to consideration, which is worth to me what is added to the case I have no interest in the president doing or not doing something, much less the legality of his vote or of choice. I am interested in many of their activities but only insofar as they affect me, this is a vote of their jurisdiction would be one of the most lazy acts in my life they would give me, if they ratify it congratulations if they do not do it congratulations and if they ignore it, well Congratulations.

Now that Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, like everyone, has good things and bad things; Singular issues that characterize it, I particularly like that it does not make appointments, it names some but does not give appointments, it is not strange that the Secretary of Foreign Relations is in charge of buying something or picking up something or fighting with someone and this is particular.

The president decided because that is how he liked that the old men be given money and he entrusted it to someone, with the pain that despite the good intention there are many who are stealing that money, abusing the order, the ninis will be able to to be the same, but it is more difficult for him to die, but if someone were to realize it, for whatever reason you would face the president’s anger.

I already told you that the topic of revocation of mandate is neither useful nor would I participate in it and I do not think that it has the slightest possibility of revocation, people love it very much because they are always thinking about people, not groups not in parties, not in gangs, he is concerned primarily with the poor, but with everyone.

Now that many presume that the presi is his friend and is so unique that not even the party claims to be the cause, because that is how his gift wins and if he discovered someone who pretends to cheat him, waters because he will know what color paint the green, the same for those who said they acted on behalf of the president.

I have grown tired of reporting that what he gave me was stolen by someone.

@enrigue_zuloaga

