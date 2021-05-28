“I am not going to Milan to make Donnarumma forget”

05/27/2021 at 5:44 PM CEST

EFE

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan, champion of the French League with Lille and called up for the European Championship, said that at Milan, the club for which he has just signed, he does not intend to “make forget” Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has announced his departure from the club transalpine.

“I do not come to make Donnarumma forgetHe is a son of the club (Milan), I come to be a professional, to do my job, “said the French goalkeeper, who will start at the European Championship in June and July as one of the substitutes for captain Hugo Lloris.

At Milan, the fashionable goal of the French championship will meet his old PSG colleague, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with whom he met five years ago and with whom he had a brush in training.

“At PSG it went well with Zlatan (…) The team will welcome me well, everything will be fine, they are good players, a good team,” he said, without wanting to go into details.

Although Maignan was the least thrashed French goalkeeper of the season in France, the Costa Rican of PSG Keylor Navas won the award as the best goalkeeper in the League, awarded by the players’ union. “At the time it bothered me because I am a competitor, but then I had to concentrate” on the last league game, he acknowledged.

Regarding the return of Karim Benzema to the national team, Maignan, 25 years old and one time international, showed his admiration for sharing a dressing room with him. “It is true that I am young, I met him (Benzema) on TV, watching his good games. Rubbing shoulders with players like that is a pleasure,” he said.