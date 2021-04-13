“I am not aware that they are false”

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, pointed out this Monday that They are not aware that the coronavirus data provided by the Community of Madrid is false and has assured that the fatality in this region is “similar” to that of other autonomous communities. “I am not aware that the data of the Community of Madrid are false. I do not believe at all that they are faking ”.

At a press conference from the Ministry of Health, Simón explained that the data in the Community of Madrid have the “same quality” as those of other autonomies, although he has acknowledged that there may be “delays” in the information that is given. “But I don’t think that surveillance services, which have highly automated processes, can easily modify the information that arrives individually to the national surveillance network “, he stressed.

In this context, you have said that “there may be some delay that is corrected” in the data, but “beyond that” he does not believe that “any surveillance service is knowingly doing any data falsification.”

Likewise, Simón has affirmed that Madrid has a “somewhat higher” incidence than the national one. “If there have been more cases, there have been more deaths, but the lethality, that is, the capacity to manage the cases, is similar to that of other autonomous communities,” he said.

Contradicts Sánchez

His words are different from those recently expressed by the Prime Minister. “The figures are much more eloquent than any word, they speak for themselves“said Pedro Sánchez when he was questioned about the contagion figures reported by the Ayuso government during an informal conversation with journalists covering his official visit to Angola and Senegal.” What I ask is seriousness and responsibility. Figures are much more expressive than words. Seriousness and responsibility and working to reduce this contagion curve, “he emphasized.

Simón has also been asked about the statements of the PSOE candidate to the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, who stated that “the risk of dying from covid” was in Madrid on Sunday “54% higher than the average risk in Spain” and accused the Madrid government of “abandoning” its functions in the face of the pandemic.

Although he has stated that the figure of 54% it has not been given by the Ministry of Health, has said that it can be calculated, while highlighting that the incidence of covid cases “is somewhat higher in Madrid.”

Ayuso on Simón: “More responsible” than Sánchez

The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has argued that Fernando Simón has shown “to be more responsible”, “more sincere” and have “more height” than the President of the Government himself, Pedro Sánchez.

In a pre-campaign act of the PP in Parla, the Madrid leader has ironic that Sánchez was not expected to “have lied” because totally “He is ruling with those who would take away his sleep in case of taking him to La Moncloa such as Podemos or the independentistas that he denied so much and who have also made him president and to whom he is returning the favors. “

“It is incredible but Mr. Simón, who was on the parapet so that (Salvador) Illa would not show his face and in turn Illa was on the parapet so that Sánchez would not give her, is more responsible, more sincere and has shown to have a higher vision than the president himself. Of course we are not lying about the numbers. They are the ones who have not stopped lying with Madrid, “he launched.